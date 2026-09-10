Delhi Metro Museum, schools, government offices to remain shut during BRICS summit

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS): In view of the security and traffic curbs related to the BRICS summit, the Delhi Metro has decided to keep its museum closed for three days starting Friday, an official said.
In an advisory issued on the official handle of the Delhi Metro, the official said, “The Delhi Metro Museum at Supreme Court Metro Station will remain closed from 11th to 13th September, 2026 (Friday to Sunday). We shall be back to welcome you all on 15th September, 2026 (Tuesday) as 14th September (Monday) is the museum's weekly holiday.”
Earlier, the Delhi Traffic Police informed the public about a change in dates for official work and legal cases in courts, especially those situated near the BRICS Summit venue at Bharat Mandapam.
The traffic police advisory said that a National Lok Adalat that was scheduled to be held on September 12 in courts will now be organised on October 10.
Since subordinate courts will observe a holiday on September 11 and 12, the advisory said that cases listed on these two dates will now be listed on September 14.
The traffic police said that litigants should check the new date of their court case or Lok Adalat before leaving their homes and avoid an unnecessary journey to the high-security and traffic-regulated zone.
The Central and Delhi governments have also declared a holiday on September 11 in a bid to decongest roads for the movement of high-security motorcades of BRICS delegates.
The traffic police also urged citizens and cab service providers to go through the advisory issued for routes where movement will be restricted, in view of the upcoming BRICS Summit in the national capital.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said: "The BRICS Summit will be held in India on September 11, 12 and 13. Delhi Traffic Police has its detailed traffic arrangements in place for this.”
Gupta said that the advisories are being shared with the public through the Delhi Police website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and print media so that the public does not face inconvenience during the movement.
"We have 22 diversion points in place, under which we will divert the public from designated points. We have also briefed our staff to guide people, wherever needed, regarding the diverted routes," he added.
He noted that the closure of all schools and government offices on September 11 would make it easy for the police to manage traffic movement.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.