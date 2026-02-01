Delhi: Metro Golden line extension to improve urban mobility

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro is set to further strengthen urban connectivity with the proposed extension of the Golden Line, a move expected to improve travel speed and accessibility in South and South-East Delhi.

The new corridor is aimed at easing daily commuting, enhancing last-mile connectivity, and reducing pressure on road networks in some of the capital’s densely populated areas.

Officials said the expansion will make public transport a more convenient and reliable option for commuters.

The proposed Tughlakabad–Kalindi Kunj corridor will span 3.9 km and will be fully elevated, allowing faster metro operations.