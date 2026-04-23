Delhi Medical College clarifies position after hostel row

NEW DELHI: A day after widespread student protests over deteriorating hostel conditions, the administration of Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) issued an official clarification addressing key concerns raised by residents, including sanitation, mess facilities, stray dogs, and lack of cooling infrastructure.

In a statement on Wednesday, the college acknowledged that multiple grievances had been flagged by students in recent weeks. The administration said that a series of meetings with student representatives, hostel authorities, and officials had been conducted to review the situation and outline corrective measures.

On hostel hygiene and infrastructure, the college stated that efforts are underway to optimise staff deployment, regulate leave, and seek additional manpower from higher authorities. However, on the contentious issue of mess facilities, the administration distanced itself from daily operations, noting that the hostel mess is run under a contractual arrangement managed by the students’ union.

It added that one of the major hurdles in improving food services is the existence of nearly Rs 30 lakh in pending dues owed by students to the current vendor. These unpaid bills, the administration said, have delayed the transition to a new contractor. Students with outstanding payments are now being formally notified and may face administrative action if dues remain unpaid.

Safety concerns regarding stray dogs within hostel premises also featured prominently in the statement. The college said it has deployed additional security personnel, installed entry-control mechanisms, and coordinated with the New Delhi Municipal Council and NGOs for population control.

Measures such as hiring dog-chasers and conducting daily monitoring rounds are being implemented. Students have also been advised against feeding stray animals on campus premises. Addressing demands for air-conditioning amid rising temperatures, the administration cited safety concerns, including risks of electrical overloading. A proposal for a modern hostel with air-conditioning has also been submitted to the Union Health Ministry, it stated.