Delhi marks World Nature Conservation Day as 430 students and teachers join massive plantation drive at Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary

New Delhi, India (IANS): Marking World Nature Conservation Day on Tuesday, over 430 students and teachers from five schools participated in a plantation drive at Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, reaffirming the Delhi Government's commitment to environmental conservation, an official said.
The participants planted saplings as part of the Delhi government's ambitious mission to expand the Capital's green cover while promoting environmental awareness among the younger generation, said Environment, Forest and Wildlife Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
He said young people play a pivotal role in shaping Delhi's green future.
“They are ambassadors of environmental conservation and inspire their families and communities to actively contribute towards making Delhi a clean, green and world-class metropolis,” he said.
Through sustained public participation, he said, the Delhi Government is committed to building a healthier, greener and more environmentally resilient Capital for generations to come.
The plantation drive forms part of the Delhi Government's year-long campaign to plant 70 lakh trees and saplings across the Capital.
He said the initiative is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide campaign, "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam," which combines environmental responsibility with a heartfelt tribute to mothers.
Highlighting the scale of the campaign, Sirsa said that the target of planting 70 lakh trees and saplings this year reflects the government's unwavering commitment to securing Delhi's environmental future.
He noted that the initiative has evolved into a people's movement, with enthusiastic participation from members of the judiciary, government officials, diplomats from over 70 countries, educational institutions, religious organisations and citizens from all walks of life.
A scientific approach to afforestation has been adopted, ensuring that every sapling planted under the campaign is geo-tagged and regularly monitored to improve its long-term survival, said Sirsa.
A comprehensive 10-year plantation strategy has been developed, focusing on expanding the Capital's green cover by planting native species that provide greater shade, generate more oxygen, require less water, and play a significant role in reducing pollution, he said.
Scientific monitoring through geo-tagging will help ensure accountability and improve the survival rate of every sapling, he said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.