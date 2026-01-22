Delhi: Lt Governor inaugurates column fountains in Dwarka to upgrade urban aesthetics

New Delhi: In a significant push towards urban beautification and infrastructure upgradation, Delhi's Lt Governor on Wednesday inaugurated state-of-the-art architectural column fountains at key road junctions in Dwarka Sub-City.

The fountains have been installed at the Sector 6/7 and Sector 5/6 crossings as part of the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) ongoing urban upgradation plan. MLA Palam Kuldeep Solanki, MLA Matiala Sandeep Sehrawat and Vice Chairman DDA N. Saravana Kumar, along with senior DDA officials, were present at the inauguration.