Delhi LG visits Indraprastha College, vows stronger women’s safety after Astha Kunj gangrape

New Delhi (PTI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday visited Indraprastha College and listened to concerns of the students related to women safety.
Sandhu, who has issued a series of instructions to the police and civic authorities in the wake of the Astha Kunj gangrape earlier this month, said the impromptu visit to Indraprastha College provided an opportunity to interact with young women students and hear their concerns and understand their expectations on women's safety.
"Their concerns have been heard, and our resolve is clear: Delhi must be a city where every woman and girl can live, learn, work and move freely, without fear," he said in a post on X.
"Your voice matters and we are here to listen and respond," he further stated.
The LG on Monday held a review meeting with senior officers to assess women safety measures in the city and directed police to enhance patrolling and ensure regular interactions with the public.
He also directed DDA, MCD and PWD to ensure adequate lighting, security personnel and secured boundaries and eliminate dark spots, said officers present in the meeting.
The LG has issued instructions, especially to the police, to substantially and proactively increase on-ground engagement with students in colleges and schools, heads of institutions, and welfare associations of residents and markets, they said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.