Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu urges youth and researchers to drive India's global rise at JGU public lecture

Welcoming the Lt. Governor, Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, said, “We are very privileged to welcome Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu not only because he holds the distinguished position of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, but also because he has been a witness, a participant and an active player in shaping the geopolitics of what we are seeing today. He is a distinguished public intellectual who has made significant contributions to global policymaking as an Indian Foreign Service officer and served with distinction as India’s ambassador to the United States. He comes with vast experience of looking at societies and contributing to the relationships that India has built with many countries, including the United States, where the foundations of the relationship’s early strength and evolution were indeed laid down by our distinguished chief guest. In fact, the India-US relationship has been possible to a large extent because of the leadership of our chief guest at a critical time and juncture in its history.”