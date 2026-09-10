Delhi LG Sandhu directs DDA to expedite land identification for student PGs

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to identify suitable land parcels for student accommodations and engage with university officials for developing hostel facilities.
Sandhu, in a post on X, said he met DDA officials at Lok Niwas to review options for alternative accommodation facilities.
"Directed DDA to expedite identification of suitable land parcels for PGs (paying guests), prepare an actionable plan, and engage with university officials on provisions of the new Master Plan for developing hostel facilities," he said.
The development comes in the aftermath of the collapse of a boys' PG in Satya Niketan on Sunday, in which seven people were killed and five injured.
"Our focus is to ensure students have access to safe, affordable and dignified accommodation in Delhi," he added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.