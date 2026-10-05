Delhi LG reviews campus security, directs stronger safety measures for students

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting on institutional safety, with a focus on strengthening security across university campuses and ensuring the safety of students, particularly females.

The meeting brought together Vice-Chancellors and Directors of universities administered by the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), along with senior officials from the Delhi Police, Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and Transport Department.

Taking to X after the meeting, LG Sandhu said that ensuring the safety of students was a "non-negotiable" priority and outlined a series of measures aimed at improving security on campuses as well as along routes used by students.