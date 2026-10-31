Delhi LG inaugurates 14th pink booth in north Delhi at Indraprastha College

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu inaugurated the 14th pink booth of the North district at Indraprastha College in Civil Lines on Friday to strengthen police accessibility and safety for women students.
The new facility was set up after feedback from women students during Sandhu's visit to the college in September, when they highlighted the need for increased police visibility and a dedicated assistance point.
Inaugurated in the presence of Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, the pink booth is expected to strengthen coordination between police personnel, students and college authorities and promote a safer academic environment.
With the latest addition, the North district now has 14 operational pink booths, aimed at providing accessible police assistance to women, faculty members, and the general public, with enhanced police visibility around educational institutions.
The North district is home to several educational institutions attracting students from across the country.
Police said the booth will facilitate services such as e-FIR registration, cybercrime complaints, lost reports, and tenant and domestic help verification, in addition to assisting women in distress.
It will also serve as a point of contact for reporting incidents of harassment, stalking and other safety-related concerns, with complaints being referred to the concerned police station for necessary action.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.