New Delhi: The Central and West District Legal Services Authorities on Thursday organised inter-district competitions for school students and inaugurated a Legal Literacy Club and four legal consultation centres to mark Constitution Day, a statement said.
The programme was organised under the aegis of Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) at Dr B R Ambedkar CM SHRI School on Raj Niwas Marg.
Around 150 students from schools across the two districts took part in Hindi and English debates, a quiz and poster-making competition aimed at spreading awareness about the Constitution and encouraging them to engage with its ideals and values, the statement said.
The Legal Literacy Club and the four Vidhi Paramarsh Kendras or legal consultation centre set up across the two districts, are aimed at promoting legal literacy and helping students and parents get legal aid and assistance, it said.
DSLSA Member Secretary Sunena Sharma was the chief guest at the event while DSLSA Additional Secretary Deepali Srivastava, Central DLSA Secretary Abhitesh Kumar and West DLSA Secretary Sankalp Kapoor were the guests of honour, the release said.
Constitution Day, also known as 'Samvidhan Divas', is celebrated in the country on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.