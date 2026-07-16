Delhi teams up with NDMA, GIZ to build heat-resilient schools

New Delhi: A high-level visit to the 'Heat Smart School' pilot project was conducted on Wednesday at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in BT Block, Shalimar Bagh, with the aim of protecting children from the impact of extreme heat and heatwaves in Delhi.



According to a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office, the visit was jointly organised by the District Administration (Central-North District), the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and GIZ India. The delegation reviewed a range of practical and scalable interventions introduced at the school to create a safe and climate-responsive learning environment for students during periods of extreme heat.



Chief Minister Rekha Gupta congratulated all departments and partner organisations associated with the 'Heat Smart School' pilot, saying that the safety and well-being of children is the Delhi Government's top priority.

She said innovative initiatives like this are the need of the hour in the face of changing climatic conditions and expressed confidence that the model would be expanded to more schools across the Capital, playing a significant role in creating safe and climate-resilient learning environments.

The high-level delegation included NDMA Member Secretary and Head of Department Krishna S Vatsa, Central-North District Magistrate Shailendra Singh Parihar, Johannes Schneider, Second Secretary, Economic Cooperation and Development Division, Embassy of Germany, GIZ India Director Rachna Arora, GIZ India Project Manager Meghna Kshirsagar, ADRA India Country Director Santosh Shrikant Pattar, Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya Principal Vikram Yadav, along with senior officials from the Delhi Government, GIZ India, ADRA India and other partner organisations.