Delhi launches aftercare scheme to support youth leaving child care institutions

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Mother’s Day on Sunday, the government announced the launch of the ‘Aftercare Scheme for Young Persons’, meant to support young indivduals after they leave child care institutions. A total of Rs 3.5 crore has been earmarked for the scheme.

Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries will receive assistance for higher education, along with access to skill development and vocational training programmes, along with internships and employment opportunities.