Delhi L-G urges IIM Rohtak students to broaden worldview; nurture cross-sector thinking

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday said the line between public and private domains is continuously blurring, urging youths and industry leaders to broaden their worldview instead of confining themselves within rigid silos.
Addressing an orientation programme for the post graduate batch at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak, Sandhu said induction into a premier business school was "crucial introduction to a broader way of thinking".
"Modern institutions require leaders who can think fluidly across sectors rather than operating within rigid silos, as India scales infrastructure and digital systems to meet the aspirations of its young population," Sandhu said.
The L-G said managerial decisions rarely remain isolated business choices. "They deeply affect employment, social mobility, urbanisation and broader public outcomes."
With technology, healthcare, logistics and governance increasingly converging, the line between public and private domains is blurring, making cross-sector thinking essential for future leaders, Sandhu asserted.
He expressed confidence that the youth will use their knowledge, innovation and integrity to contribute to a the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.
Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's view that "leadership is about clarity of thought and communication, not about imposing authority", Sandhu said adaptability and ability to inspire trust must be central to management education.
L-G urged new batch of students to use the next two years to build intellectual discipline and broaden perspectives.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.