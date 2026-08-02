Delhi L-G TS Sandhu leads students in plantation drive on Kamla Nehru Ridge

New Delhi:Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday planted native saplings at Kamla Nehru Ridge in North Delhi as part of DDA’s single-day drive under which one lakh trees and shrubs were planted across 77 locations, an official said.

Sandhu was joined by over 200 participants, including students from four colleges - St. Stephen's, Hindu, Hans Raj, Maharishi Valmiki; two schools - Mamta Public School (Vikas Puri), Govt. Girls Sr Sec School (Shakti Nagar); morning walkers, and about 20 Resident Welfare Association (RWA) members, in the plantation initiative, said an official statement.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to make such plantation drives a regular practice and to replicate the model across other Ridges in Delhi.