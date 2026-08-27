Delhi L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu asks IGDTUW women engineers to create emerging tech at Prabodhan 2026

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS): Calling upon students to become future leaders and build a developed India, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday attended the valedictory ceremony of the 'Prabodhan' Induction Programme-2026 at Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW).
Sandhu appreciated the IGDTUW's efforts to create opportunities for women in technical education and emerging technologies.
He said that empowering women through technical education is important not only for their personal growth, but also for strengthening women's participation in national development and leadership.
Addressing the students, the Lieutenant Governor added they were not merely preparing for future jobs, but preparing to shape the future of India.
He said their generation has the opportunity to develop and shape technologies that can bring far-reaching changes to healthcare, education, agriculture, manufacturing, governance and almost every aspect of daily life.
"Their responsibility, therefore, is not limited to using technology; they must become creators and innovators of technology and give a new direction to the country's future," he added.
The university's state-of-the-art lecture hall complex was also inaugurated during the programme.
Equipped with modern facilities, the complex is an important step towards providing students with a contemporary academic environment for teaching, interaction and knowledge exchange.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while encouraging the students, said daughters today are leading in every field, including engineering, technology, science, space and defence.
"Students should not limit themselves to using existing technologies, but should become builders of AI and new technologies and develop solutions for the future," she said.
She called upon the students to develop curiosity, courage and character in their strengths and to become job creators rather than merely job seekers.
The Chief Minister said the Delhi government's endeavour is to ensure that every daughter in the national capital gets equal opportunities for quality education, modern infrastructure, skill development and advancement of her talent.
She added that institutions such as IGDTUW are opening new doors of opportunity for women in technical fields and playing an important role in advancing women-led development.
Women's participation will be decisive in building a developed Delhi and a developed India, she said.
"The growing participation of daughters in emerging fields such as technology, artificial intelligence, robotics, cyber security, research and entrepreneurship is giving a new direction to the country's youth power," the Chief Minister added.
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood was also present on the occasion.
'Prabodhan' means awakening. In keeping with this spirit, the induction programme was organised to familiarise new students with the university's academic environment, institutional culture and the opportunities available to them.
The growing capabilities of daughters in technical education are also reflected in their placement results.
During the recent placement season, IGDTUW students received more than 1,000 placement offers, with the highest package recorded at Rs 1 crore.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.