Delhi L-G calls universities vital for sustainable city development

NEW DELHI: Emphasising a stronger connect between academia and governance, Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu called on universities under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to play a central role in driving a city-wide behavioural shift, linking education with pressing urban challenges.

Chairing an agenda-setting meeting with vice-chancellors and heads of higher education institutions, Sandhu stressed the need for “strong and seamless inter-linkages” between academia, government, industry and society to enhance employability and foster entrepreneurship among graduates.

A key highlight of the discussion was mobilising students as agents of change. The LG said nearly three lakh students across these institutions could serve as “ambassadors” of sustainable practices. He urged universities to sensitise students towards austerity measures such as reducing fossil fuel consumption by using public transport and carpooling instead of private vehicles, enabling them to influence families and peer groups.

Beyond sustainability, Sandhu outlined a broader social agenda for student engagement, including women’s safety, traffic decongestion, waste management, water conservation and urban stability. Universities, he said, must become active vehicles of the “Delhi Behavioural Change Mission”.

The meeting also identified priority research areas where institutions can directly contribute to policymaking in the national capital.

On air pollution, where Delhi consistently ranks among the world’s most polluted cities, universities were asked to undertake collaborative research on pollution sources, mitigation technologies, green urban planning and public health impacts. In the area of urban water management, focus will be on equitable distribution, groundwater depletion, Yamuna rejuvenation and waste management systems.

Traffic and mobility solutions also featured prominently, with emphasis on data-driven approaches such as intelligent transport systems, last-mile connectivity and adoption of electric vehicles.

Highlighting rising mental health concerns in dense urban settings, Sandhu urged institutions with medical and psychology faculties to expand research and outreach on stress, addiction and youth well-being.

L-G advises