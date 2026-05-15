Delhi L-G calls students catalysts for positive change

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu has asked higher educational institutions to strengthen linkages between academia, society, government and industry while focusing research and outreach efforts on urban challenges, such as pollution, water scarcity, traffic congestion and mental health.

While chairing an interactive agenda-setting meeting with vice-chancellors and directors of universities and institutions of higher learning under the Delhi government, the L-G stressed the need to skill students and make graduates more employable and entrepreneurial, officials added.

Sandhu, who is also the chancellor of these institutions, emphasised that universities should enlighten students about the importance of reducing fossil fuel consumption through greater use of public transport & car pooling and similar measures. Dwelling on their role in bringing about a positive change, the L-G said the nearly three lakh students enrolled in these institutions could influence their families, peers and social circles.

One of the university officials shared, “The L-G also called for greater student participation in issues such as women’s safety, traffic decongestion, environmental sustainability, water conservation, groundwater recharge and waste management.”

“The universities and institutions could, and should, become vehicles of the Delhi behavioural change mission,” officials present in the meet quoted the L-G as saying.

During the meeting, Sandhu underlined several key areas where universities should undertake collaborative and data-driven research initiatives.

On air quality and environment, he asked the institutions to focus on pollution sources, mitigation technologies, green urban planning and the public health impact of poor air quality in Delhi. According to the officials, the L-G also encouraged the universities to conduct research on equitable water distribution, groundwater depletion, Yamuna rejuvenation and solid & liquid waste management to address the city’s growing urban needs.

Delving further on the topic, he called for academic research on traffic decongestion, last-mile connectivity, electric vehicle adoption and intelligent transport systems.

‘Use research to address city’s urban needs’

The L-G encouraged universities to conduct research on equitable water distribution, groundwater depletion, Yamuna rejuvenation and solid & liquid waste management to address the city’s growing urban needs. He further encouraged them to adopt measures that help reduce fuel consumption.

Research contributions recognised in programme

Degrees were awarded to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD students across various faculties during the programme, which began with an NCC guard of honour for the dignitaries. Research contributions in contemporary disciplines, such as development studies, also received appreciation.