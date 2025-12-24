Delhi High Court pushes for urgent GST Council Review on air purifier tax cut

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday urged the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council to convene at the earliest to deliberate on whether air purifiers should be classified as medical equipment.



The Court suggested that such a move could justify reducing the GST rate from the current 18 per cent to the concessional 5 per cent slab.



A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela referred to a Parliamentary Standing Committee report from December, which had recommended a more compassionate stance by either eliminating or significantly lowering GST on air purifiers and the HEPA filters they use.

