Delhi HC upholds temporary Telegram ban ahead of NEET-UG re-exam

The Delhi High Court on Friday upheld the Central government's decision to temporarily block instant messaging platform Telegram in India ahead of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) re-examinations.

Telegram had approached the Court challenging the government's order restricting access to the platform until June 22.

Dismissing the petition, Justice Tejas Karia held that the Centre had demonstrated sufficient grounds for invoking its emergency powers under the Information Technology Act.

"R1 (Government) was empowered under Section 69A to direct blocking of access to Telegram. Test of proportionality is satisfied.The government's measures are least restrictive. It cannot be held that the order is disproportionate," the Court held, while dismissing Telegram's petition challenging the ban.