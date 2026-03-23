Delhi HC clears path for Ski and Snowboard India polls, ends IOA ad hoc control

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday upheld the decision to dissolve the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) appointed ad hoc committee managing Ski and Snowboard India and directed that fresh elections be conducted to form its executive body.

A Division Bench led by the Chief Justice ruled that the IOA had no authority to appoint an ad hoc committee to run the affairs of Ski and Snowboard India.

The Court clarified that the sports body is an independent society, and its functioning must be governed by its own rules and by-laws.

The Court affirmed the earlier single-judge order, which had quashed the IOA's office order that created the ad hoc committee. As a result, the committee stands dissolved with immediate effect.

It further directed that elections of the association be conducted in a time-bound manner, as already ordered earlier, to ensure proper governance of the body.

Rejecting the IOA's arguments, the Court said that its internal rules do not allow it to interfere in the functioning of another independent society. It also noted that Ski and Snowboard India is not a recognised National Sports Federation under the current sports law framework, and therefore, provisions of the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, do not apply to it.

However, the Court modified one part of the earlier order. It set aside the direction requiring the IOA to bear the cost of conducting elections. Instead, it held that Ski and Snowboard India itself will pay the fees of the Returning Officer.