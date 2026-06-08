Delhi HC seeks response from Centre, CBSE on petition of NSUI in OSM marking matter



The counsel for CBSE submitted that the petition is not maintainable as the petitioner is student wing of a political party.

Advocate Mohd. Ali Khan alongwith Rishav Ranjan, appeared for the petitioner and submitted that NSUI is a student organisation of 55 years and students are minors, which is why it is raising the issue.

The petitioner said that they will address the objection raised by the CBSE. During the hearing, the counsel for the CBSE submitted that the Board is addressing the grievances of students and affected students can write to it.