Delhi HC seeks ED's reply on Al Falah University chairman's bail plea in money laundering case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the stand of the Enforcement Directorate on a regular bail application by Al Falah University group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui in a money laundering case.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee issued notice to the agency, asking it to file its response.

While the court listed the main bail plea for hearing in July, it said it would hear Siddiqui's plea for interim bail at the end of this month.

The trial court had rejected Siddiqui's bail application on May 2.

Siddique was arrested for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case linked to the generation of illicit funds from the fees paid by students at his educational institution in Faridabad.