DUSU victory procession row: Delhi HC asks DU to respond

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a response from Delhi University on a plea alleging that candidates who won the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections violated the court’s recent direction prohibiting victory processions.



A division bench comprising Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia was hearing an application moved by petitioner Prashant Manchanda, who appeared in person. Manchanda alleged that despite the court’s clear direction, some winning candidates took out victory processions after the election results were declared, amounting to contempt of court.



The court noted that all DUSU candidates had already been issued show-cause notices pursuant to its earlier order, including those who won the elections.