Delhi HC seeks CBSE's response on plea for calculator use by students with disabilities in class 12 accountancy, maths exams

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) response on a plea for allowing students with disabilities other than Dyscalculia to use basic calculators in accountancy and mathematics in the class 12 board examinations.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma issued notice to the Centre, CBSE, National Council of Educational Research and Training, and PARAKH (National Assessment Centre).

At the outset, the CBSE's counsel submitted that the issue is already under consideration and sought some time to seek instructions.