Delhi HC seeks accountability on ensuring free education for vulnerable children

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to explain how they ensure free and compulsory education for children up to the age of 14, as required by the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

The court also wanted details on the present mechanisms in place to bring children from beggars, homeless families, and migratory labourers into the formal education system, as well as plans to strengthen these efforts.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the NGO 'Justice for All'. The PIL has included the Delhi government, the MCD, and the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) as parties to the case, India Today reports.

During the hearing, the bench stated that the judiciary cannot disregard the educational deprivation suffered by children who live on the streets or are compelled to beg.

The court highlighted that under the Constitution and various statute provisions, it is the state's responsibility to offer free education for all children.

The justices also recognized that Article 21(A) established the right to education as a basic right for children aged 6 to 14.

They went on to say that laws passed by Parliament, such as the Delhi Primary Education Act, allow the government and local authorities to ensure that every kid, regardless of background, gets an education. The state must provide free and obligatory education to economically disadvantaged children.

The High Court has ordered the authorities to provide a thorough status report describing the efforts taken thus far and future intentions to secure access to education for children living in vulnerable conditions.