Delhi HC rules fragmented residency meets AIIMS eligibility norms

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has set aside the cancellation of a medical aspirant’s candidature for admission to the DM Critical Care Medicine programme at the AIIMS, holding that completion of the mandatory three-year postgraduate residency can be counted cumulatively even if undertaken across multiple institutions.

Allowing a writ petition filed by Meet Bhadresh Shah, who secured an All India Rank of 4 in the Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty (INI-SS) January 2026 examination, a single-judge Bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh quashed the AIIMS’ rejection letter dated January 2, which had cancelled his candidature.