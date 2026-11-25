Angesh Kumar, which held that disclosure of marks and evaluated answer sheets in the Civil Services Examination cannot be directed routinely and that transparency and accountability have to be balanced against the need to maintain confidentiality of sensitive information and ensure optimum use of public resources.

The Supreme Court had, however, recognised that disclosure could be directed in a given case if public interest warranted furnishing such information.

Applying the principle, Justice Mahajan observed that the respondents had adequately explained that the omission of the first digit was confined to the DoPT communications and had no connection with the evaluation of answer sheets or recording of marks.