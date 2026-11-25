New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has held that a candidate’s apprehension of errors in recording marks in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, arising from an incorrect roll number in official communications, does not by itself constitute public interest warranting disclosure of evaluated answer sheets.
Justice Amit Mahajan observed that the petitioner’s claim was based purely on personal rights and lacked any demonstrated element of public interest that could justify disclosure of evaluated answer sheets in the Civil Services Examination.
The court accordingly refused to exercise its extraordinary and discretionary jurisdiction and dismissed a petition filed by Megha Joshi seeking certified copies and permission to inspect her answer booklets of all papers, including the Essay paper, of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022.
The petitioner had cleared the Preliminary and Mains examinations and was called for the Personality Test. However, in a communication issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on January 23, 2023, her roll number was incorrectly mentioned as ‘106438’ instead of ‘0106438’, with the first digit missing.
After the declaration of the final result, she noticed an unexpectedly low score in her Essay paper and apprehended that similar errors might have occurred in recording her marks against the correct roll number.
She subsequently filed an RTI application on May 26, 2023, seeking certified copies and inspection of her evaluated answer booklets.
The UPSC rejected her request, stating that evaluated answer sheets were not provided to candidates or third parties. However, considering the grievance raised by her, the
Commission informed her that her conventional Essay answer booklet had been re-scrutinised.
The scrutiny revealed that no part of any answer had been left unevaluated, the answer booklet was intact, there was no totalling error and no other clerical error.
Her first appeal was dismissed by the UPSC’s Appellate Authority on July 7, 2023. Subsequently, her second appeal was also rejected by the Central Information Commission (CIC) on October 30, 2023, following which she approached the High Court.
During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the UPSC had acknowledged in its counter-affidavit that incorrect roll numbers had been mentioned in respect of 362 candidates who had finally qualified in the examination.
It was contended that the discrepancy gave rise to a legitimate apprehension that similar errors might have occurred in recording the petitioner’s marks.
Opposing the plea, the UPSC submitted that the omission of the first digit ‘0’ was an inadvertent clerical error in the medical examination communications issued by the DoPT in respect of all 362 candidates who had qualified for the Personality Test. It maintained that the error had no bearing on the evaluation of answer sheets or recording of marks.
The High Court referred to the Supreme Court’s judgment in UPSC v.
Angesh Kumar, which held that disclosure of marks and evaluated answer sheets in the Civil Services Examination cannot be directed routinely and that transparency and accountability have to be balanced against the need to maintain confidentiality of sensitive information and ensure optimum use of public resources.
The Supreme Court had, however, recognised that disclosure could be directed in a given case if public interest warranted furnishing such information.
Applying the principle, Justice Mahajan observed that the respondents had adequately explained that the omission of the first digit was confined to the DoPT communications and had no connection with the evaluation of answer sheets or recording of marks.
“In the opinion of this Court, the aforesaid apprehension of the petitioner, by itself, does not make out a case of public interest warranting disclosure under the exception recognised in Angesh Kumar,” the court observed.
The court also rejected the petitioner’s reliance on the Supreme Court judgments in CBSE v. Aditya Bandopadhyay and Mradul Mishra v. Chairman, U.P. Public Service Commission.
It noted that the CBSE judgment related to examinations conducted by academic bodies, which stand on a different footing from the UPSC Civil Services Examination. It further observed that the applicability of the observations in the Mradul Mishra judgment to UPSC Civil Services examinations was not clear.
“Considering that the petitioner’s claim is premised purely on personal rights and lacks a demonstrated ‘public interest’ element that would justify disclosure of the answer sheets of the petitioner for UPSC Civil Services examinations, this Court finds no reason to exercise its extraordinary and discretionary jurisdiction in the present case,” the court said.
The court accordingly dismissed the petition and disposed of the pending applications.
The petitioner was represented by advocates Shambhu Nath Singh, Alok Kumar Rai and Shashi Kumar, while the UPSC was represented by advocates Ravinder Agarwal, Manish Kumar Singh, Vasu Agarwal and Emmanuel Benny.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.