Delhi HC declines plea challenging DUSU presidential election result

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea filed by National Students' Union of India (NSUI) candidate Vijay Shankar Meena challenging the result of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) 2026-27 presidential election over alleged electoral irregularities.



Justice Saurabh Banerjee directed the concerned authorities to examine the allegations raised by Meena and decide his representation within the stipulated time frame.



Meena had challenged the result declared on September 19, when Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidate Yash Dabas was elected DUSU president with 24,576 votes. Meena secured 22,523 votes, with Dabas winning by a margin of 2,053 votes.