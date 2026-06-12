Delhi HC rejects petition seeking reopening of CBSE revaluation portal

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court vacation bench on Friday refused to give any direction for the reopening of the revaluation portal of CBSE. The matter has been listed before for the roster bench in July.



Division bench of justices, Neena Bansal Krishna and Madhu Jain refused to pass any direction after hearing the submissions made by Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta.



SG Tushar Mehta argued that 1.27 lakhs aggrieved students have approached through the CBSE portal. There are 3.86 copies of these students being looked into.