Delhi HC quashes SC/ST case against School Principal

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has recently quashed the charges framed under the SC-ST Act against a school principal. However, the High Court has directed the trial court to proceed further against the husband of the principal.



The High Court said that the alleged casteist slurs were not hurled in public view.



A Delhi Police Inspector had filed a case under the SC-ST Act against the principal and her husband. It was argued that the case was a counterblast to a molestation case filed against the inspector. However, he was acquitted in that case.