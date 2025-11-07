Delhi HC orders immediate police protection for NSUI leader after Rs 5 cr extortion threat

The Delhi High Court has mandated the Delhi Police to swiftly evaluate and respond to a security request from National Students' Union of India (NSUI) leader and ex-DUSU president Ronak Khatri, who claims he faces death threats from gangster Rohit Godara. The court emphasised that Khatri’s fear for his life requires instant protective action.

Justice Ravindra Dudeja delivered the ruling while dismissing Khatri’s plea, which demanded emergency safeguards following a WhatsApp extortion call for Rs 5 crore. “It is the duty of the State to ensure protection of the life of all citizens. Since the petitioner perceives a threat to life, the DCP Outer North and DCP Special Cell are directed to expedite the request for police protection,” the court said.

Daily monitoring mandated

The bench required a beat constable and the local Station House Officer (SHO) to check on Khatri every day until the Special Cell finishes a comprehensive threat analysis. Police must also answer any emergency calls from him. “The beat constables and SHO shall be duly counselled to attend the call if made (to the) petitioner. It is further directed that the beat constable shall visit the petitioner at least once for the next two weeks to ensure his well being,” the Court added.

Alleged threat incident

Khatri stated that on September 29, he got a WhatsApp call from a Ukraine-registered number. The caller, claiming to be gangster Rohit Godara, warned of murder unless Rs 5 crore was paid.

Government assurance

Delhi government Standing Counsel Sanjay Lao informed the court that Khatri already has the beat constable’s contact number. He confirmed the protection application was sent to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) and is being reviewed by the Special Cell.

“We can send one beat constable to his house everyday to assess if he is in trouble. The call (on extending police protection) has to be taken by Special Cell,” Lao said.