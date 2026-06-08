Delhi HC issues notice on PIL alleging irregularities in CBSE's On-Screen Marking system

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on a public interest litigation (PIL) raising concerns over the newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for evaluation of Class 12 board examination answer sheets.

A Bench of Justices Neena Bansal Krishna and Madhu Jain sought responses from the Union government and CBSE on the plea filed by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), and posted the matter for further hearing on June 12.

The PIL has questioned the fairness, transparency and reliability of the digital evaluation mechanism adopted by CBSE, alleging that thousands of students across the country faced issues such as blurred scans, missing pages, mismatched answer sheets, incomplete uploads and unexpectedly low marks following the declaration of Class 12 results.