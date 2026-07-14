Delhi HC impleads Centre in Myanmar refugee's DU plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday impleaded the Union of India, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a petition filed by a Myanmar national challenging the University of Delhi's requirement that foreign students possess a valid non-Indian passport for admission to undergraduate courses.



Justice Jasmeet Singh directed the newly impleaded respondents to assist the Court on the petitioner's status as a UNHCR-recognised refugee or asylum seeker, and whether, if he is recognised as an asylum seeker, he can be granted admission to the University of Delhi despite not possessing a passport.



The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 20, 2026.