Delhi HC grants interim protection to Akasa Air against recruitment scams

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted interim protection to SNV Aviation Private Limited, the operator of Akasa Air, restraining multiple entities from impersonating the airline and running alleged recruitment scams using its trademarks and brand identity.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora passed an order in a commercial suit filed by SNV Aviation, holding that a prima facie case of misrepresentation, deception, and passing off had been established against the defendants.

In its order, the Delhi High Court recorded that the defendants were “approaching unwary members of the public, falsely representing that they are offering employment on behalf of the plaintiff (Akasa Air), and demanding ‘process fees’ for such employment,” even though the airline follows no such recruitment practice.