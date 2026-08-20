Delhi HC fixes Sep 29 hearing on appeals seeking PM Modi's degree details



The proceedings originated from an RTI application filed by Neeraj. Pursuant to the application, the CIC on December 21, 2016, had permitted inspection of records of students who cleared the BA examination in 1978, the year Modi is stated to have passed the examination.

The single judge had passed a common judgment in six petitions, including Delhi University's challenge to the CIC direction.

Delhi University had sought the setting aside of the CIC order, while stating that it had no objection to producing the relevant records before the court.

The single judge had also held that educational qualifications were not a statutory requirement for holding public office or discharging official responsibilities.