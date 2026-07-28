AICTE tells Delhi HC it has measures to curb fake technical institutions



A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia had termed the issue a serious concern, observing that many students, particularly from small towns, enrol in such institutions only to find later that their degrees have little or no value in securing employment.

The Bench had directed the Union Government, the University Grants Commission (UGC) and AICTE to file affidavits detailing the measures taken to curb the spread of fake institutions.

The Court had also asked Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma to convey the concerns raised in the PIL to the Ministry of Education and ensure that appropriate action is taken. It further directed the Delhi Government to place on record the steps taken by a committee constituted to investigate fake universities operating in the national capital.