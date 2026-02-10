Delhi HC extends deadline for private schools to form fee regulation committees till Feb 20

“We find that if the GNCTD does not insist on the formation of the SLFRC, no prejudice would be caused to either side or to the timeline for fixation of fees for the academic session 2026–27. Accordingly, we provide that till the next date of listing of the application for stay, i.e. February 20, those schools that have not constituted the SLFRC shall not be insisted upon to form it,” the bench said.

On February 1, the Delhi government issued a gazette notification to “smoothen” the implementation of the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act.