Delhi HC directs IIIT Delhi to admit student in EVE branch

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the authorities to admit a student to the Electronics and VLSI Engineering (EVE) branch at IIIT-Delhi, observing that she should have been offered the seat during the upgradation process before it was made available for spot-round counselling.



Justice Jasmeet Singh passed the direction while disposing of a petition filed by Lavanya Deswal, who challenged the Joint Admission Committee (JAC), Delhi's failure to consider her for the EVE branch despite vacancies being available.



The court noted that Deswal had secured an All India Rank of 20,529 in JEE-Mains. She was initially allotted Production and Industrial Engineering at DTU in the second round and was later upgraded to Computer Science and Engineering at IGDTUW in the fifth round.