Relief for patients as Delhi HC orders govt to pay for denied treatment

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the government of NCT of Delhi to reimburse medical expenses of Rs 12,000 to a minor who was denied treatment at two government hospitals, holding that the failure to provide timely medical care violated the State's obligation to safeguard the right to life.



Passing the order, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav directed the government to make the payment within two months. The Court also granted liberty to the petitioner to pursue a separate civil suit for compensation.



The case arose after the petitioner, a minor student, suffered a fracture in his left arm while playing at a government school. He was first taken to Dr. Hedgewar Aarogya Sansthan, where treatment could not be provided due to the non-availability of basic medical supplies. He was then taken to Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, but was allegedly denied treatment as no doctor was available at the time.