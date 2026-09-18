DUSU poll violations: Delhi HC bans victory processions, issues notices

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday prohibited any victory procession following the declaration of DUSU election results, directing that the ban would apply not only on roads but also within the university campus and hostels.



A bench headed by Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia also issued notices to all student organisations and all 140 candidates contesting the DUSU elections, seeking their response on why collective electoral damages should not be imposed for alleged violations of election norms.



The court directed Delhi Police and Delhi University to take all possible preventive measures and ensure strict compliance with the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations and earlier orders passed by the court.

The bench came down strongly on the alleged use of cavalcades and other violations during the election campaign and questioned how such activities were allowed despite the deployment of a large police force.

“These cavalcades create a sense of fear, terror and hegemony. What deterrent action did you take?” the bench asked.

The court also questioned the practice of candidates allegedly standing on car roofs and bonnets during campaigning, asking: “What else is hooliganism? What can be more alarming than all this in the capital city of our nation?”