Delhi HC asks police to decide on Karni Sena's UGC protest plea

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Delhi Police to decide on a fresh application by Kshatriya Karni Sena president Raj Shekhawat seeking permission to hold a peaceful protest against the University Grants Commission (UGC) Equity Regulations, 2026, and reservation policies at Jantar Mantar on September 20.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma directed the competent police authority to consider the fresh application in accordance with law and take a decision within a week, and in any case by September 14.

The Court was hearing Shekhawat’s petition challenging the Delhi Police’s earlier decision refusing permission for a demonstration proposed to be held at Jantar Mantar on September 6.

During the hearing, counsel for Shekhawat informed the Court that the organisation had decided to change the date of the proposed protest and now intended to hold the demonstration on September 20 from 10 am to 5 pm.

In view of the revised date, the petitioner agreed to submit a fresh application to the Delhi Police seeking permission for the demonstration.

Taking the submission on record, Justice Sharma directed the competent authority to consider the application under the applicable rules and take an appropriate decision. The Court also said that the authorities may impose such conditions as are permissible under law.

The Court noted that three of the prayers made in the original petition had become infructuous due to the change in the date of the proposed protest.

The petition was filed by Raj Shekhawat, president of Kshatriya Karni Sena, after the Delhi Police rejected the organisation’s request for permission to hold a peaceful demonstration on September 6.

The proposed protest is aimed at expressing opposition to the recently notified UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, besides raising issues concerning reservation policies.

According to the petitioner, the demonstration is being organised to seek withdrawal of the 2026 UGC Regulations. Shekhawat has contended that the concerns raised by him regarding the regulations are similar to issues that have also come under judicial scrutiny.

The plea referred to the Supreme Court’s decision to keep the new UGC Regulations in abeyance after finding that certain provisions suffered from ambiguities and could potentially be misused.

Earlier, Delhi Police had rejected the request for permission citing preparations for the BRICS Summit-2026, strengthening of security arrangements, and concerns relating to law and order and traffic.

Shekhawat had challenged the rejection, contending that the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar was unrelated to the BRICS Summit arrangements at Bharat Mandapam.

The plea had pointed out that Jantar Mantar and Bharat Mandapam are geographically separate locations. It was also stated that the proposed programme would not involve any movement towards Bharat Mandapam or any route connected with the BRICS Summit.

The petitioner had further undertaken that no procession would move towards any protected or security route linked to the Summit and that the organisation would comply with reasonable conditions imposed by the authorities.

The national capital will host the BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13.

(ANI)