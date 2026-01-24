Delhi HC allows govt to transfer money to EWS students’ bank A/Cs in private schools

The bench passed the order on a review plea filed by the Delhi government, which cited practical and administrative difficulties in dealing with uniforms. The bench noted the submission and said that the difficulties faced by the government regarding measurement of students and delivering uniforms of correct size to them were “genuine”.

The bench said, “Undoubtedly, it would be impossible to carry-out the exercise of taking measurements of every student, placing orders for different kinds of uniform cloth on the GeM portal, getting the uniforms stitched after procurement of the material as per the measurements, and distributing the uniforms in schools before a new session.”

It said the government’s decision to transfer money to students directly would ensure that the uniforms are available to them in time.