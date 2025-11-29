Delhi Half Marathon raises INR 4.12 crore for social causes

Speaking about this year’s edition, Nikhil Pant, Founder, Lakshyaa, said, “Over the last three decades, I have had the privilege of working at the intersection of policy, purpose, and people; helping shape the evolution of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in India and building bridges between governments, corporates, and communities. At the heart of this journey lies a simple belief: real change happens when passion is channelled with intent. That belief found new meaning this year as Lakshyaa partnered as the Philanthropy Partner for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2025.