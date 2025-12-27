Delhi & Gurugram dominate CLAT 2026 with four top-10 ranks

New Delhi: The CLAT 2026 results have once again highlighted the growing role of the Delhi–Gurugram region in shaping India’s next generation of legal professionals.

As competition intensifies nationwide and law increasingly emerges as a first-choice career, students trained in Delhi and Gurugram have delivered one of the strongest city-wise performances in this year’s Common Law Admission Test.

According to the officially declared results, students from LegalEdge’s Delhi and Gurugram centres together secured four All India Ranks in the Top 10—AIR 2 and AIR 8 from Delhi, and AIR 7 and AIR 9 from Gurugram.

Significantly, the Gurugram centre produced Haryana Topper 1 and Haryana Topper 2, corresponding to AIR 7 and AIR 9, underscoring the depth of preparation emerging from the NCR belt. LegalEdge centres in these two cities accounted for 14 ranks in the Top 100. With counselling currently underway, over 300 selections into National Law Universities (NLUs) are expected from Delhi and Gurugram alone, reportedly.