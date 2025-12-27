Delhi & Gurugram dominate CLAT 2026 with four top-10 ranks

New Delhi: The CLAT 2026 results have once again highlighted the growing role of the Delhi–Gurugram region in shaping India’s next generation of legal professionals.
As competition intensifies nationwide and law increasingly emerges as a first-choice career, students trained in Delhi and Gurugram have delivered one of the strongest city-wise performances in this year’s Common Law Admission Test.
According to the officially declared results, students from LegalEdge’s Delhi and Gurugram centres together secured four All India Ranks in the Top 10—AIR 2 and AIR 8 from Delhi, and AIR 7 and AIR 9 from Gurugram.
Significantly, the Gurugram centre produced Haryana Topper 1 and Haryana Topper 2, corresponding to AIR 7 and AIR 9, underscoring the depth of preparation emerging from the NCR belt. LegalEdge centres in these two cities accounted for 14 ranks in the Top 100. With counselling currently underway, over 300 selections into National Law Universities (NLUs) are expected from Delhi and Gurugram alone, reportedly.
Top CLAT 2026 Performers from Delhi & Gurugram:
AIR 2 – Parv Jain (Delhi | Delhi Topper 1)
AIR 7 – Gauransh Vats (Gurugram | Haryana Topper 1)
AIR 8 – Argh Jain (Delhi | Delhi Topper 2)
AIR 9 – Manvi Yadav (Gurugram | Haryana Topper 2)
Among the top achievers are Parv Jain (AIR 2) and Argh Jain (AIR 8), twin brothers mentored at the LegalEdge Delhi centre. Students of DPS School, the twins opted for a long-term preparation route, enrolling in a structured two-year classroom programme immediately after Class 10.
Their preparation journey reflects a growing trend among serious law aspirants who are choosing early academic planning over last-minute preparation cycles.
The performance from Delhi and Gurugram aligns with broader national trends. Over 92,000 candidates registered for CLAT 2026, with nearly 75,000 appearing for the undergraduate examination alone, reflecting a 17 per cent rise in participation over previous years.
With limited NLU seats available, the data points to law consolidating its position as a high-stakes, aspirational career choice among Indian students.
At the national level, LegalEdge’s CLAT 2026 outcomes reflect consistent performance across centres, with AIRs 1, 2, 3 and 7 in the Top 10, nine State Toppers, and 51 ranks in the Top 100, reinforcing the role of structured, classroom-led preparation in an increasingly competitive landscape.