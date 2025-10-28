Delhi govt with IIT Kanpur tests cloud seeding to combat toxic smog

Indian authorities conducted a cloud-seeding trial over smog-covered New Delhi on Tuesday, October 28, to trigger rainfall and cleanse the city’s hazardous air, amid growing public frustration.

IIT Kanpur successfully carried out the operation, targeting a corridor approximately 25 nautical miles long and 4 nautical miles wide, spanning from Khekra to slightly north of Burari.

The initial flight released six flares at an altitude of about 4,000 feet above ground level, with a burn time of 18.5 minutes. A second flight departed at 3:55 pm, deploying eight flares at 5,000–6,000 feet.

A plane dispersed chemicals into clouds over parts of the capital to promote rain and remove airborne pollutants, even as air quality stayed in the “very poor” category per monitoring stations.