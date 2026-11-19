Sood said the government took up the issue after a school student attempted suicide a few days ago, prompting him to write to school principals and hold discussions with them and mental health experts to work towards a comprehensive policy.

He said children often feel isolated as parents remain occupied with work to meet the family's financial needs, while students face pressure over their future, academic performance and expectations to excel.

"People often consider mental health a taboo, but we organised this event to convey that it is important to talk about mental well-being and create awareness around it," Sood said.