New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday unveiled its mental well-being policy aimed at addressing the emotional and psychological health of children and young people, with Education Minister Ashish Sood saying the initiative was developed following concerns over emotional support for students.
Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa were present at the policy launch event.
Sood said the government took up the issue after a school student attempted suicide a few days ago, prompting him to write to school principals and hold discussions with them and mental health experts to work towards a comprehensive policy.
He said children often feel isolated as parents remain occupied with work to meet the family's financial needs, while students face pressure over their future, academic performance and expectations to excel.
"People often consider mental health a taboo, but we organised this event to convey that it is important to talk about mental well-being and create awareness around it," Sood said.
The policy seeks to promote an environment where children can openly discuss their emotional well-being and seek support without hesitation or stigma.
It will cover CM SHRI schools, government and government-aided schools, higher education institutions, private educational institutions and children with special needs. It also aims to extend its outreach to young people up to 29 years of age, including those outside the formal education system.
The framework also envisages psychometric assessments for teaching, non-teaching and transport staff who regularly interact with children, along with handbooks containing structured questions, exercises and activities to help them engage with children sensitively.
The initiative aims to broaden the focus of education beyond academic performance and examinations to include emotional well-being, resilience and confidence among children and young people.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.