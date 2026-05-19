Delhi govt turns schools, community halls into summer shelters for attendants near major hospitals

New Delhi: With many patients' attendants spending nights outside hospitals in sweltering heat, the Delhi government has converted schools and community halls near four major hospitals into temporary summer shelters offering free stay and basic facilities.

An official told PTI that shelters -- the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) initiative -- have opened near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital.