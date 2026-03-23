Delhi govt to upgrade 125 libraries digitally: 7.5 lakh student with learning gaps identified
New Delhi: The Delhi government will upgrade 125 school libraries with 20 digital devices, headphones, a kiosk and a charging cart, according to the Economic Survey of Delhi 2025â€“26. Besides, it has identified 7.5 lakh students in classes 1 to 8 with learning gaps.
The survey said a baseline assessment conducted in September 2025 identified gaps in foundational literacy and numeracy, forming the basis for academic interventions.
According to the survey, students were classified into four categories -- Beginner, Emerging, Progressive, Proficient - and interventions using readiness modules developed by SCERT are being implemented for classes 2 to 8 after mid-term exams.
The efforts are being carried out under the NIPUN Sankalp programme.
The survey said 125 school libraries will be upgraded in the current academic session, with each to be equipped with 20 digital devices, 20 headphones, one library kiosk, one charging cart and one printer.
It said that the Directorate of Education is continuing its focus on inclusive education, with 879 children with severe or profound disabilities enrolled in home-based education programmes in 2025.
Under the measure, 286 out-of-school children were mainstreamed into schools, while a functional curriculum for children with intellectual disabilities was developed and implemented in 100 schools from pre-primary to class 8.
To streamline admissions of out-of-school children, 2,333 special admission cells have been established, the survey said, adding that 4,258 children with disabilities participated in 12 para-sports disciplines.
It noted that 46 per cent of children with special needs have obtained Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards, and more such cards are being issued.
The survey said the government will set up 8,777 smart classrooms by the end of March this year.
According to the survey, under the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Vidya Shakti Mission, structured competitive examination coaching will be provided to 2,200 students annually, with 350 seats reserved for girls.
Under the Lal Bahadur Shastri Scholarship Scheme, Rs 2,500 per student was disbursed to 34,880 meritorious students.
The revised uniform subsidy provides Rs 1,250 for Nursery to class 5, Rs 1,500 for classes 6 to 8, and Rs 1,700 for classes 4 to 12 to ease financial burden on families, it said.
Under the Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana, cash awards for Olympic and Paralympic medal winners were increased from Rs 3 crore, Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore to Rs 7 crore, Rs 5 crore and Rs 3 crore for gold, silver and bronze.
Incentives for Asian and Para-Asian Games medal winners have been raised from Rs 1 crore, Rs 75 lakh and Rs 50 lakh to Rs 3 crore, Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore.
For Commonwealth and Para-Commonwealth Games, these have been increased from Rs 50 lakh, Rs 40 lakh and Rs 30 lakh to Rs 2 crore, Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 1 crore, the survey reported.
The survey said that the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam language labs launched on a pilot basis in 100 schools in the current academic year are expected to benefit nearly 60,000 students of classes 6, 9, and 11 with teaching of German, French, Spanish, besides English, Hindi, and Sanskrit.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.