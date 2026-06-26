Delhi govt to spend Rs 265 crore on infrastructure upgrade of 75 CM Shri schools

New Delhi: The Delhi government will spend Rs 265 crore to upgrade infrastructure at 75 CM Shri schools, including sports facilities, auditoriums and CCTV surveillance systems, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.
The Expenditure Finance Committee, headed by the chief minister, approved the proposal at its meeting on Wednesday, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.
Gupta said the government is taking a major step towards equipping government schools in the national capital with modern infrastructure, enhanced safety features and improved facilities.
As part of the project, child-friendly accessibility features for children with special needs, including ramps, tactile paths and handrails, will be developed. CCTV systems, compound lighting and sports grounds will also be upgraded, she said.
Modern outdoor galleries will be developed in playgrounds for use as outdoor classrooms, recreation spaces, interactive activities and collaborative learning. New turf will also be laid on basketball courts. The target is to complete all this work by the end of next year, she said.
The project will also address seepage and dampness in school buildings through waterproofing, interior and exterior painting, boundary walls and fencing, upgraded toilets and drinking water facilities, sewerage and drainage systems improvements among others.
The chief minister said fire safety measures, replacement of defective LED lights, ceiling fans, exhaust fans and the public address systems will also be part of the project.
"The objective of the government is to develop government schools into modern educational campuses where students have access to a safe, inclusive, technology-enabled and high-quality learning environment," she added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.